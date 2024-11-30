Provorov notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Provorov has a goal and three assists over his last 10 outings. It's nothing flashy, but he's offering decent depth offense from the blue line while also piling up blocked shots with 14 in that span. The 27-year-old defenseman has a total of seven points, 30 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 22 contests in a second-pairing role this season. Provorov is a free agent after this season, so could be dealt to a contender -- and likely a smaller role -- before the trade deadline.