Provorov notched an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Provorov ended an eight-game point drought with his helper on Boone Jenner's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Provorov hasn't seen a change in his role -- this was merely a dry spell that shutdown defensemen go through at times. For the season, he's at 29 points, 84 shots on net, 111 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 69 appearances. If he's able to earn one more point, he'll reach the 30-point mark for the sixth time in his nine-year NHL career.