Marchenko notched two assists, including one on the power play, as well as three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-6 overtime win over the Lightning.

Marchenko helped out on goals by Kent Johnson and Zach Werenski during a flurry of scoring to begin the second period. The 24-year-old Marchenko has three assists during his current five-game goal drought. For the season, he's been excellent in a top-six role, racking up six goals, 12 helpers, five power-play points, 47 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-7 rating across 19 appearances. A near-point-per-game pace may be too much to expect, but Marchenko should have no trouble surpassing his 42-point campaign from 2023-24.