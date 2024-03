McCue signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Friday.

McCue was selected by the Sharks in the fifth round of the 2021 Draft, but the two sides could not agree on a contract, making McCue a free agent. He is having a strong season with OHL London this season, scoring 24 times while adding 26 assists in 52 games. Look for McCue to play next season in the Blue Jackets' farm system.