Kuraly notched an assist, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Kuraly set up a Sean Monahan tally in the second period. The helper snapped a seven-game slump for Kuraly. He was benched Wednesday versus the Canadiens after a pair of penalties, but his ice time has returned to normal over the last six contests -- in part helped by the fact that he has avoided a return to the sin bin. The fourth-liner won't offer much for fantasy, as he's at six points, 22 shots on net, 43 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 23 appearances in a fairly limited role.