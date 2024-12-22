Kuraly notched an assist, three hits, four blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Kuraly set up a Mikael Pyyhtia goal in the second period. This was Kuraly's second helper over the last three contests. The 31-year-old center remains in a fourth-line role, which isn't a great spot for him to have chances on offense. He's logged a decent nine points with 30 shots on net, 83 hits, 22 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 34 appearances, but that production is too low for consideration in most fantasy formats.