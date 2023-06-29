Whitelaw was selected 66th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

It's difficult to argue with Whitelaw's production, as he posted 36 goals and 61 points in 62 games this past season in helping Youngstown win the USHL Clark Cup Championship. The consensus is that Whitelaw possesses NHL-caliber speed and a high-end shot, but he's struggled with consistency at times and there are long-term questions as to whether his game is dynamic enough to make a consistent offensive impact at the NHL level given his smaller stature (5-foot-9, 175 pounds). Whitelaw, a Minnesota native, is off to the University of Wisconsin this fall.