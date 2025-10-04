default-cbs-image
Toropchenko (undisclosed) is set to play in Saturday's preseason clash against Chicago.

Toropchenko didn't participate in Thursday's exhibition game against the Senators due to the injury. The 26-year-old had four goals, 18 points, 25 PIM and 223 hits across 80 regular-season appearances with St. Louis last year.

