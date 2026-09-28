General manager Alexander Steen said Monday that Mailloux is slated to be re-evaluated in approximately eight weeks after undergoing a successful procedure to address a hand injury, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. As a result, the team placed Mailloux on injured reserve Monday.

Mailloux suffered his injury during Saturday's preseason finale against the Blackhawks and appears to be on track to be sidelined for approximately two months to begin the regular season. Across 67 regular-season appearances with St. Louis last year, he recorded five goals, eight assists, 93 hits, 56 blocked shots and 48 PIM while averaging 16:46 of ice time. Justin Barron and Adam Jiricek are candidates to see time in the lineup during Mailloux's early-season absence.