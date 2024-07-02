Joseph was traded to the Blues from the Senators on Tuesday along with a 2025 third-round pick in a swap for future considerations.

Joseph's departure from Ottawa will see the Senators save $2.95 million against the cap this season and next, costing them a third-round pick to get the Blues to pick up the contract. For his part, the 27-year-old winger is coming off a career season in which he set new personal bests in assists (24), points (35) and shots (124). The Quebec native should slot into a middle-six role with his new club and could be considered for minutes with the second power-play unit.