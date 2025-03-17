Joseph scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Joseph's three-game assist streak from Feb. 25 to March 1 was followed by a six-game drought on offense. That came to an end Sunday in a contest where 14 of the Blues' skaters were able to record a point, though his tally late in the second period was unassisted. He's up to four goals, 11 points, 63 shots on net, 101 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 49 appearances. Joseph's first season in St. Louis has largely been disappointing, especially when contrasted with his career-best 35-point campaign from 2023-24 with the Senators.