Sundqvist scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Sundqvist got on the scoresheet for the first time this season when he scored the game-tying goal at 7:57 of the second period on a rebound. The 30-year-old forward has added two shots on net, nine hits, three blocked shots, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating over six outings since he returned from a knee injury. Sundqvist has exceeded the 30-point mark just once in his career, so he's likely to fill a bottom-six role for most, if not all, of the campaign.