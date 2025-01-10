Buchnevich scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Buchnevich was limited to 13:55 of ice time as head coach Jim Montgomery opted to rest some of his forwards later in the game. The 29-year-old winger did his damage in the second period, setting up a Robert Thomas tally prior to scoring one of his own. With two goals and four assists during a five-game point streak, Buchnevich is on a roll. He's now at 11 goals, 29 points, 77 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-5 rating through 41 outings overall.