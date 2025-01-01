Buchnevich notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks in the Winter Classic.

Buchnevich concluded December with nine points in 13 contests, with two of them being power-play assists. The 29-year-old forward has maintained a top-six role and also had a plus-9 rating for the month. He's not standing out, but he's not hurting a fantasy team either. For the season, Buchnevich has nine goals, 15 helpers, six power-play points, 72 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-5 rating through 37 appearances.