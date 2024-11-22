Joseph logged an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Joseph missed three games due to a lower-body injury, and he had gone 10 contests without a point prior to the injury. The 25-year-old returned to a third-pairing role. He'll have to compete with Corey Schueneman and Matt Kessel for two spots in the lineup until one of Nick Leddy or Philip Broberg is able to return from their respective lower-body injuries. Joseph has two helpers, 14 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 14 appearances.