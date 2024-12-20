Marchand produced an even-strength assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Marchand set up Elias Lindholm's marker to open the scoring early in the first period, and he had three shots on goal in 19:00 of ice time. Marchand extended his point streak to eight games in the process, and he's accumulated five goals and four assists during that span. The veteran winger has been a consistent fixture on offense for the Bruins, which is impressive considering the 36-year-old underwent surgery on his elbow, groin and abdominal area during the offseason. Boston's captain has provided 13 goals (four game-winners) and 13 helpers through 34 appearances.
