Marchand notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Marchand had an 11-game point streak from Dec. 3-27, but he's followed that up with just two helpers over his last seven outings. The Bruins have been limited to one goal of less in four of those contests during his slump, though they've scored four times in the other three. The winger's not known to be particularly streaky, but it's possible he won't produce offense at as high a level as he has in the past at the age of 36. He's still been decent this year with 15 goals, 18 helpers, 132 shots on net, 43 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 44 appearances.