Pastrnak scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Toronto.

It was his first multi-goal game of the season. Pastrnak tied Brad Marchand for the fourth most multi-goal games in Bruins history with 65. And since his debut in 2014-15, Pasta is third in the NHL in multi-goal efforts behind Alex Ovechkin (92) and Auston Matthews (78). Still, Pasta hasn't been Pasta this season -- he has just 40 points in 41 games after putting up 113 and 110 points in his last two seasons. We can't help but think that Pastrnak's struggles this season are tied to his middling chemistry with center Elias Lindholm, who still hasn't found his feet in Boston and has just 20 points in 41 games. Pastrnak needs to be in your lineup, but you need to temper expectations unless the team gets him a new center.