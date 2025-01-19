Beecher scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Senators.

Beecher ended his 11-game point drought with the tally. This was his first goal since Oct. 16 versus the Avalanche. Beecher had an excellent start to the season with six points over 11 outings in October, but he has followed it up with just three points over his last 34 appearances. The 23-year-old forward has added 54 hits, 40 blocked shots, 27 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while filling a fourth-line role.