Korpisalo will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's home game against the Senators, Joe McDonald of The Hockey News reports.
Korpisalo entered Wednesday's loss to the Devils at the start of the third period after Jeremy Swayman sustained an upper-body injury. While Swayman's injury is considered minor, Korpisalo will draw the start Thursday, and Michael DiPietro will likely serve as the backup after he was called up from AHL Providence. Korpisalo has made 16 appearances this year, going 8-4-2 with a 2.88 GAA and .891 save percentage.
