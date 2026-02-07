Xhekaj scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Laval's 5-4 overtime win over Cleveland on Friday.

Xhekaj ended a six-game dry spell with the performance. He's done alright this season with 18 points over 41 appearances at the AHL level, though that's not particularly close to his 24-goal, 35-point effort over 69 regular-season games a year ago. Xhekaj got his first look with the Canadiens in late November, but he's unlikely to be anything more than a bottom-six option if he gets another call-up.