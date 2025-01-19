Anderson had a goal on one shot and four hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Anderson gathered a loose puck along the boards out near the point, then deked Max Domi before scoring a backhander. The tally came just nine seconds after Patrik Laine's power-play marker, and it gave Montreal a 3-0 first period lead. The goal was Anderson's second in the last five outings and eighth of the season. The four hits bumped him up to 102, the eighth time in nine NHL seasons he's dished out more than 100 hits. The lone campaign in which he didn't reach that mark was 2019, when Anderson was limited to 26 games (68 hits).