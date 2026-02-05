Kapanen scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Kapanen has two goals and two assists over his last four games. The 22-year-old has impressed as a rookie with 18 goals, 31 points, 102 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-5 rating in 57 appearances. He'll be in Italy for the Olympics as a member of Team Finland.