O'Connor scored a goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

O'Connor's goal midway through the third period opened the scoring and stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old has three goals and an assist over his last six games despite primarily playing in a bottom-six role. He's up to 13 goals, 21 points, 78 shots on net, 41 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 54 appearances. O'Connor remains on pace to challenge his career high of 33 points, set in 79 games with Pittsburgh in 2023-24.