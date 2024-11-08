Miller scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

The goal was Miller's first since Oct. 26 -- he had three assists over the four games in between tallies. The 31-year-old center is up to five goals, 11 points, 25 shots on net, 21 hits, nine PIM and a plus-4 rating over 12 appearances. He remains one of the Canucks' most important forwards in all situations, and that's even more clear with Elias Pettersson off to a rough start in 2024-25. Miller should be active in fantasy lineups virtually every time the Canucks play.