Miller notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and seven PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Miller has racked up five assists, including three on the power play, over the last four games. The 31-year-old center also has 11 shots on net over his last three outings, but his goal drought is up to 10 contests. For the season, Miller has six goals, 18 helpers, nine power-play points, 50 shots on net, 59 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 26 appearances in his usual top-line role.