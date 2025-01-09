Sherwood logged a power-play assist, seven hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Capitals.
Sherwood ended a five-game point drought with the helper. Since his Dec. 16 hat trick versus the Avalanche, Sherwood has been limited to three points over 10 contests, but he's still bringing the boom with 53 hits in that span. The winger secured the second 20-point campaign of his career Wednesday (12 goals, eight assists), and he's added 79 shots on net, 16 PIM and a career-high 237 hits, which remains a historic pace in the physical category.
