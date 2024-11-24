Sherwood had a goal, an assist and 10 hits Saturday in a 4-3 win over Ottawa.

His goal stood as the winner. Sherwood pounced on a loose puck in the crease at 8:41 of the third period and drove it past Linus Ullmark to push the score to 4-1. He's on a four-game, five-point scoring streak that includes three goals, 11 shots and a whopping 30 hits. Sherwood has been a great fantasy surprise this season -- he has six goals, five assists and a league-leading 125 hits in just 19 games. That's gold in leagues where muscle still counts.