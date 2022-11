Dries scored a goal and registered an assist in a 4-3 win against Colorado on Wednesday.

Dries has two goals and five points in nine games this season. He averaged just 10:13 of ice time going into Wednesday's contest and similarly logged 10:07 against the Avalanche. The 28-year-old forward had 35 goals and 62 points in 54 AHL contests last season, but his offensive potential in the NHL will be somewhat limited unless his playing time with Vancouver increases meaningfully.