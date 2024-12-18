Demko will be between the road pipes for Wednesday's matchup against Utah, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.
Demko went through his starting routine during Wednesday's morning skate, and he'll officially draw the start for the fourth time in the Canucks' last five games. The 29-year-old missed the first two months of the season while rehabbing from a knee injury that he sustained last year, and he's posted a 1-1-1 record, 3.32 GAA and .881 save percentage over his three appearances since returning to action.
