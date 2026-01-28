Willander scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Willander missed Sunday's game versus the Penguins due to an illness, but he made a quick impact in his return to the lineup. Willander may see steadier playing time going forward while Zeev Buium (face) is out of action. Willander has three goals, 15 points, 37 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 41 appearances this season. Considering he's in a third-pairing role on a bad team, he's done fairly well on offense as a rookie.