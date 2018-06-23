Canucks' Tyler Madden: Northeastern commit drafted by Canucks

Madden was drafted 68th overall by the Canucks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Madden's father John (yes, we are all getting old) played 898 NHL games, most notably with the New Jersey Devils. While his old man was known as a checking, depth center, Tyler brings more offensive ability to the table. He thinks the game well and is a strong passer. Madden's issue is that he doesn't possess anywhere near the foot speed that his father did. John made a living out of getting in quickly and disrupting opposing defensemen and Tyler just doesn't have the wheels to do that on a regular basis. Madden was a solid point producer in the USHL, but it's certainly feasible that he could struggle in the early portion of his career at Northeastern University until his skating improves a bit.