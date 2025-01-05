Protas scored a goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Protas stretched the Capitals' lead to 6-4, ending a see-saw battle between the offenses in the matinee contest. The 23-year-old forward has six goals and an assist over his last eight outings while routinely seeing top-six minutes in that span. Overall, Protas is enjoying a breakout campaign with 17 goals, 16 assists, 70 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 39 appearances, and all but one of those points have come at even strength, with the exception being a shorthanded goal.