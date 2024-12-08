Protas notched two assists and recorded three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Protas has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last six appearances, notching two multi-point games in that span, and the 23-year-old is well on his way to posting a career-best season. His best year came in 2023-24 when he had 29 points across 78 games, but he's up to 24 points (nine goals and 15 assists) in only 27 contests in the current campaign. His role as a top-six forward suggests he should continue to find ample opportunities to produce, and it wouldn't be surprising if he establishes a new career-high mark in points before the end of the calendar year.