Protas scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.
The 24-year-old continues to put together a breakout campaign in a top-six role for the Capitals. Protas has five multi-point performances across his last 14 games, collecting nine goals and 13 points over that stretch along with 31 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-12 rating. He came into the season with 13 career goals in the NHL, but Protas has already found the back of the net 18 times in 2024-25 in just 40 contests.
