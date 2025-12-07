Trineyev has been recalled from AHL Hershey by the Capitals, the team announced Sunday.

Trineyev was last sent back to the AHL on the same day he was called up on Dec. 3, and now he's back up with the NHL club again. With the injury to Ryan Leonard (upper body) and his placement on injured reserve, the 23-year-old has been selected to fill his roster spot. Trineyev has yet to make his NHL debut yet, and he'll likely just serve as forward depth unless another injury occurs up front for the Capitals.