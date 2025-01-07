Lindgren made 24 saves in regulation and overtime and turned aside two of four shootout attempts in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

The 31-year-old netminder has hit a bit of a rough patch. Lindgren has given up three or more goals in four straight starts, going 0-2-2 over that stretch with a 3.16 GAA and an .880 save percentage. The Capitals appear willing to let him work through it while remaining in a timeshare with Logan Thompson, but the play of the two goalies are headed in opposite directions -- Thompson has won four straight starts while posting a 2.01 GAA and a .935 save percentage.