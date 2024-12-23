McMichael logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

McMichael has gone 10 games without a multi-point effort, but he has three goals and three assists in that span. The 23-year-old helped out on the first of Aliaksei Protas' two goals in this contest. McMichael is up to 16 goals, 13 helpers, 92 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 33 appearances in 2024-25. It's a strong pace, though his 17.4 shooting percentage is likely to dip, but McMichael is established as a key part of the Capitals' top six now.