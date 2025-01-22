McMichael posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

McMichael helped out on Matt Roy's second-period go-ahead goal. While he hasn't scored in eight contests, McMichael has warmed up again with three assists over his last two games. The 24-year-old is at 17 goals, 18 helpers, 105 shots on net, 24 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 47 appearances. He's already secured a career year, and while his offense has slowed recently, he remains in a top-six role that could allow him to pick up the pace again at any time.