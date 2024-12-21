McMichael potted a goal on four shots and added one block, two takeaways and a plus-1 rating in 19:14 of ice time Friday in a 3-1 win over Carolina.

McMichael scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season late in the middle frame to give Washington a 3-0 lead. The 23-year-old has cooled after racking up 24 points over the first two months of the campaign, as he's provided just two goals and two helpers through eight games in December. Even though his production has decreased, the Ontario native ranks second on the Capitals with 16 goals and 28 points through 32 appearances.