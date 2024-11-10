Strome picked up three assists in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Strome has assisted on all 10 of Alex Ovechkin's goals this season. The only other Washington player to help out on at least 10 consecutive goals by Ovechkin was Nicklas Backstrom (hip), who hit 11 straight to end 2010-11 and start 2011-12. Strome is one of the best playmakers in the NHL this season. His 18 assists tie him for second overall, and his 22 points tie him for sixth. Strome is also winning 53.8 percent of his faceoffs.