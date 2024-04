Phillips was on the ice with the Capitals for practice Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

With T.J. Oshie taking a maintenance day, the decision to bring up Phillips from AHL Hershey was likely just a precautionary move ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Buffalo. The 25-year-old Phillips has made 28 appearances for the Caps this season in which he tallied one goal, four assists and seven hots while averaging 10:04 of ice time.