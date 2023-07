White wasn't given a qualifying offer by Florida, so he's set to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

White had eight goals, 15 points, 61 hits and 29 blocks in 68 outings with the Panthers last season. He's coming off a one-year, $1.2 million contract and would have required a qualifying offer of the same value in order for Florida to retain his exclusive negotiating rights.