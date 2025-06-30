Murphy was not given a qualifying offer Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Murphy spent most of the 2024-25 campaign playing in the ECHL with Rapid City, going 12-8-4 with a .914 save percentage and 3.02 GAA. Given those unimpressive numbers, the 26-year-old netminder's release shouldn't come as a surprise. Additionally, Murphy will likely be hard-pressed to earn another NHL deal in the future.