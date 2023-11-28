Perry was placed on unconditional waivers by the Blackhawks for the purpose of terminating his contract Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports. A corresponding statement released by the team said "After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments. As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intent to terminate his contract effective immediately."

The details of Perry's alleged misconduct have not been released by the team. The 38-year-old winger has played quite well this season, picking up four goals and nine points through 16 games, but it's hard to imagine another team claiming him off waivers after being cut loose by Chicago, particularly when taking his hefty $4 million salary this year into account.