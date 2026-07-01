Kings' Corey Perry: Returns to LA

Perry signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Kings on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Perry had 17 goals, 37 points and 81 PIM in 72 regular-season outings between Los Angeles and Tampa Bay in 2025-26. He began the campaign with the Kings, but they dealt him to Tampa Bay on March 6 in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick. It seems Perry enjoyed his time in LA enough to return to the team as an unrestricted free agent. The 41-year-old has done a remarkable job of defying his age by continuing to provide a nice balance of grit and offense, but it remains to be seen how much longer he can keep this up. It wouldn't be shocking if Perry dips below 15 goals and 30 points in 2026-27 despite reaching those milestones in each of the past two regular seasons.