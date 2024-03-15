Ingram stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Detroit.

Ingram was excellent Thursday, holding the Red Wings to a lone Lucas Raymond power-play tally late in the first period, as the 26-year-old netminder picked up just his second win in his last 12 outings. Ingram had struggled to an .886 save percentage in his previous six appearances. He's now 19-17-3 with a .910 save percentage and 2.81 GAA this year. The Coyotes are back in action Saturday at home versus the Devils.