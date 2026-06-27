Devils' Alexander Command: Intense pivot drafted 12th overall

Command was the 12th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Command is a polished pivot whose draft stock shot up over the course of the season. How much? He was a borderline selection in round six on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary list. Now, he's a first-rounder. Nothing about his game stands out. But Command commands the ice with his strength, two-way skills and work at the dot. He consistently wins puck battles and knows his role. Command is going to be the Devils third-line center, top forechecker and PK specialist for a long time. He might even wear a letter and help them lift the Stanley Cup. Think Scott Laughton, but in New Jersey.