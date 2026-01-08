Crookshank scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Utica's 5-1 win over Springfield on Wednesday.

Crookshank has five points over four games since returning to Utica. He spent nearly all of December in the NHL, logging one goal, four shots on net, seven blocked shots and five hits over eight appearances. The 26-year-old winger is at a modest 12 points over 21 AHL outings, so it's not clear if he'll get another look with the Devils this season.