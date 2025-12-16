Pesce (upper body) is slated to return for Wednesday's clash with Vegas, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Pesce will need to be activated off long-term injured reserve in order to get into the lineup versus the Knights, but all signs point to the blueliner returning from his 24-game absence. In limited action this season (nine games), the New York native hasn't offered much offensive upside, generating zero goals and eight shots to go with a trio of assists.